US-based Ghanaian musician SauceLord drops new EP 'Sauced Up'

Music of Sunday, 10 September 2023

Source: Boga Ali Hashim, Contributor

Ghanaian US-based rapper, singer, songwriter, performer, and composer, Daniel Asiamah popularly known under the pseudonym of SauceLord has finally dropped his highly anticipated extended play titled 'Sauced Up'.



The 6-track body of work has songs such as 'Summer Vibe', 'Girl I', 'Addicted', 'Mamacita', 'Hustle' and 'In the Spot' which features two talented acts, Chubby and Aneka.



The 23-year-old who hails from the Western Part of Ghana precisely Sekondi-Takoradi but was raised in both Atlanta Georgia and New York City in the United States describes his music as experimental rap fused with drill, afrobeat, Afropop, and hip-hop.



Speaking in an exclusive chat with Ghanaprex.com, SauceLord expressed " I started music back in 2020 and since then, I have fallen in love with the art because I tend to express myself in so many ways through music. I want my music to be heard worldwide because it’s relatable and just sweet to the ears. Music is not only about The language you speak but the vibes and emotions you feel whilst listening to it."



It is important to note that Saucelord's fondness for his motherland never ceases, the rap sensation has continually pushed his native language Twi throughout his career. His ability to tell stories through rap and singing with his native language of Twi blend with English is evident in the EP.



The multi-talented artist shows to the world that he was born to do music as he shows his vocal dynamics and rap prowess in his latest project.



The EP 'Sauced Up' is an extension of that versatility, gift, and prowess of Saucelord and every record on the EP offers a unique spin on the artist's sound.