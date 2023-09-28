US-based Ghanaian family makes it to Hollywood with new reality TV show

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 September 2023

The Ghanaian movie industry has chalked yet another milestone of international relevance with the addition of the Rules of Ohio to the Hulu brand.



Rules of Ohio which is a documentary series that details the interesting and intriguing life of three Ghanaian sisters in Columbus, Ohio is one of three new shows added to the Disney New TV Reality Show collection which will be shown on Hulu.



The plot of the docu-series, Rules of Ohio revolves around the three Agyekum sisters who hail from a wealthy family of royalty.



Inherent in the luxurious and privileged life of the Agyekum Sisters are challenges that they must surmount in order not to ruin the prestige and respect many accord to their family and Kingdom.



In their attempts to navigate this slippery situation of enjoying life and not dragging the name of their family in the mud, the sisters adopt double lives which makes the show an interesting watch.



The movie stars Thelma Agyekum, Nana Agyekum, Brenda Agyekum, Akili Bobo Agyekum, and Delali Agyekum and is produced by Studio eOne. The executive producers are by Tara Long, Ben Megargel, Madison Merritt, Kim McKoy, Amy Callahan, and Jayson Elmore.



