Entertainment of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

US Presidential Candidate Joe Biden kneels before Don Little

US Presidential Candidate Joe Biden kneeling in front of Don Little

A viral Photo of US Presidential Candidate Joe Biden kneeling in front of Ghanaian Diminutive actor Don Little has surfaced online.



The picture was posted on the Instagram page of the US Presidential Candidate.



Don Little in an interview with Kasapafmonline.com, confirmed meeting the US Presidential Candidate.



Don Little was stuck in the USA in the heat of the Coronavirus Pandemic and cried out to the Government to help him out, which is presumably the time that he probably met the US Presidential Candidate.



Mr Biden wrote: "Our children are a constant reminder of why I’m in this fight.



We need to build an economy that gives them and their families a fair shot.



We need to root out systemic racism so they grow up in a more just nation than we have now.



We need to combat climate change so there’s a world left for them to thrive in.



I believe in a better future for our children and will fight for them until the very end.



Biden announced his 2020 candidacy for president on April 25, 2019, and in June 2020, he met the 1,991-delegate threshold needed to secure the Democratic Party’s nomination."





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.