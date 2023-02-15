US Embassy in Ghana borrows popular term 'WKHKYD' to warn the general public

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 February 2023

In a time when some Ghanaians are making plans to travel abroad for greener pastures due to the nation's economic hardship, the US Embassy has warned of fraudsters who claim to offer quick visas to travelers.



In a Twitter reaction by the Embassy in Ghana, they admonished the general public to go through the right channels when seeking for visas to avoid being duped.



Borrowing the popular term 'Wo k)) ho ko y3 d3n” abbreviated as 'WKHKYD' which is used as an expression after a disappointment (translated into the English language as 'What did you go there for?'), they urged Ghanaians to only visit their website when in need of a visa.



"To avoid #WKHKYD experiences, always use the only authentic source for U.S. visa: https://gh.usembassy.gov/visas/," the Embassy tweeted in a response to a Twitter user who brought their attention to a visa advertisement.



The giant billboard which has been erected in some parts of the country claims to offer visas to interested persons who want to visit the United States of America.



The Embassy's response on February 12 has gained the attention of thousands of tweeps.



