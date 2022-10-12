UK music executive Suge Knight hails Black Sherif

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Source: attractivemustapha.com

UK music executive and entertainment investor Suge knight has praised Ghanaian musician Black Sherif and his management team for working hard to put Ghana on the globe.



Commenting on his debut album, ‘The Villain I Never Was’, Suge Knight said it is a beautiful piece that has been well accepted by Ghanaians and people in the diaspora after its release.



He added that the artiste should not limit himself to Ghana and the Ghanaian market but rather look at the bigger picture and see himself doing better than the Nigerians.



“Ghanaians are good at praising every talent that comes up, it is your season so take quick advantage of it because the same people praising you today will ignore you tomorrow“, he stated.



Suge Knight opined that Black Sherif is bigger in and outside Ghana so he should not limit himself to local competitions but project himself to compete with big brands in Africa.