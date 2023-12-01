U.S.-based Ghanaian, Nicholas Buamah continues to wow audience

Entertainment of Friday, 1 December 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

12-year-old Nicholas Buamah has recently set the internet ablaze with the premiere of his new TV show, "Nick’s House."



The much anticipated pilot episode lived up to expectations, delivering both a blend of humor and wholesomeness. Nicholas, whose father hails from Ghana, infused elements of the Ghanaian culture into the TV sitcom, evident in the incorporation of the Twi language. Hollywood actor Som Aidoo, portraying Nicholas's father on the show and a native of Ghana, seamlessly embraced the Ghanaian dialect, contributing to the authenticity of 'Nick’s House.'



Nicholas's journey into the world of storytelling began at the age of 7 when he published his first book, "Kayla & Kyle: The Walking Dictionaries, Election Day." This marked the inception of a passion that led him to publish two additional books. As his love for writing blossomed, he envisioned creating a scripted show. Collaborating with his mother, Danielle, Nicholas enlisted the expertise of professional writers and producers to bring this remarkable project to life.



Although presented with offers from different platforms to feature "Nick’s House," Nicholas and his mother opted to release it independently, ensuring accessibility to a global audience. Nicholas says that he’s looking forward to filming an episode or two of “Nick’s House” in Ghana in 2024.



Nicholas is credited as the creator, writer, and star of the show. He invites everyone to watch the pilot episode on MotherHubbard.TV or YouTube.com.