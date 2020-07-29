Music of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Source: Erica Arthur, Contributor

Tyshan Knight caught in his ‘Spiteful’ video

Musician Tyshan Knight

Canadian artist, vocal coach, and entrepreneur, Tyshan Knight nearly lost his girl after finding her cheating with his friend - not a true story but a scene in his new music video dubbed ‘Spiteful’.



‘Spiteful’ produced by Tyshan Knight; directed and shot by Vision Media based in Canada, emphasizes heavily on trust in relationships.



In the video, Tyshan is baffled with his woman’s recent behavior and was seen complaining to one of his friends, whiles talking to his friend he catches his girlfriend making out with another friend of his.



Tyshan Knight is a Canadian gospel artist. His repertoire include, ‘Not forsaken’, ‘War’, ‘take back’, ‘What I gotta do’, ‘Grateful’ ‘Audience of One’ which he featured Starringo and Dru Bex and ‘Stages EP’.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.