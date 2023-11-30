Tyler Perry is my role model- Jeffrey Nortey

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian Actor and TV presenter, Jeffrey Nortey has named American Actor, Tyler Perry as his role model.



In an interview with EVIBES, Jeffery Nortey said he sees some traits of Tyler Perry in him and whatever he does.



He further disclosed that Tyler’s versatility is one he admires.



“I look up to Tyler Perry. The fact that he is multitalented, his acting, his writing, his directing, his producing and you know you can see some traits in whatever I do. You know the whole Madea thing, I also have content that has some characters like playing the dragon, the serious guy character. “



Jeffrey Nortey is a Ghanaian actor known for his appearances in both Ghanaian and international films. He has showcased his talent in various roles, contributing to the country's vibrant entertainment industry.



