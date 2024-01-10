Two times Ghanaians have been warned against Cheddar’s projects, agenda

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Leveraging on his popularity in the media space, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has attempted to rope and solicit the support of Ghanaians into some of his projects in recent times.



These projects aside from not being clear to many, were received with doubts by critics and some authorities alike.



Cheddar, in recent times, has ventured into a number of projects and innovations that have been tagged as fraud to the extent that Ghanaians have been cautioned against them.



From selling the idea of a certain type of cryptocurrency to launching his political ambition, let’s take a look at the number of times Cheddar has been unpopular over his plans and policies;



BoG warned the public against Cheddar’s cryptocurrency, ‘Freedom Coin’



Sometime in March 2022, Cheddar expressed intentions to launch a certain type of cryptocurrency during the country's Independence Day celebrations.



He indicated that the new cryptocurrency would offer “freedom of wealth, freedom of hope, freedom of investment and freedom of development” to Ghanaian youths.



However, a statement released by the Central Bank on Wednesday, 9th March 2022 noted that “neither the Freedom Coin cryptocurrency nor the promoting company has approval from Bank of Ghana to operate in the banking and payment sector.”



The statement signed by the Secretary of the Bank of Ghana, Ms Sandra Thompson cautioned the public against trading with the Freedom Coin after its launch or performing transactions with any other form of cryptocurrency.





Following his weird ‘structure’ of creating what has been described as confusion in the society, by using masked billboards to announce his political bid, critics have questioned Cheddar’s true intentions of wanting to attain the highest seat of the land.Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar), recently established that by becoming the next president, he is the new messiah to rebuild Ghana and the African continent.But some critics have argued that beneath his ‘Angelic cloak’ lies a shambolic agenda, that could be worse than any of the leaders the country has ever had.They have ‘counter-attacked’ his political agenda, which according to them reeks of fraud and cautioned Ghanaians to exercise caution while dealing with him.EB/BB