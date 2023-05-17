Two reasons Shatta Wale cancelled his 'G.O.G' album

Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 May 2023

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has established some reasons he discontinued his GOG album.



Fans have since been looking forward to the release of that particular album after it was announced in 2022.



However, Shatta Wale, said after working on the project for the past three years, he has been compelled to squash it.



In a new twist to events, Shatta, who has been suffering trolls on social media over the album’s delay said the project was saddled with some challenges.



Recounting the said challenges in a viral audio from a Twitter space, the Shatta Movement boss said his inability to secure some international collaborations killed his zeal to pull through.



“I couldn’t get some of the features and that was a problem. I was trying my possible best and that is why I’m saying when White people come and exploit us, that’s what the table looks like.



“For Instance, when Beyoncé wanted to feature me, I swear to God I didn’t want to continue that process again. You know why? Because a Ghanaian was coordinating for that thing and it went all wrong. Beyonce and her team actually wanted me to fly from Ghana with the crew.”



“Ghanaians with their pressure forced me to feature Beyoncé, now I’m getting problems, now the same Ghanaian can’t even get me that feature and that was the thing that got me pissed with the whole album," he said.



Recalling another factor, Shatta asserted that his songs were leaked after trusting some Ghanaian distributors with it.



“I got some distributors to also get me a deal in Nigeria and everything was going on properly. They were supposed to give me a paper to sign so that they can give me an amount of money to shoot my videos and TG Omori was supposed to shoot my videos.”



“I don’t know what happened but I gave them a list to just test them on how they can keep my songs and I just wanted to see what will happen but they just leaked those ones which means, the person that connected me to those Nigerians and stuff did it. That person is in Ghana and as I’m talking to you now, his house papers I have them. Me I don’t play like that and I told him that I don’t want to go to court,” He added.



On March 30, Shatta Wale compensated fans with a different album titled M.A.A.L.I



The 10-track album featured top Jamaican musician, Vybz Kartel.



