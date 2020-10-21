You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 10 21Article 1089298

Twitter goes wild as Kwesi Arthur represents Ghana in the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher

Kwesi Arthur play videoKwesi Arthur

The BET Awards is the biggest celebration of black entertainers in the world.

The year cypher of hip hop artistes have launched the career of many musicians or the first to give them the mainstream limelight. Case in point is Nicki Minaj’s feature in the 2009 cypher.

This year, Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur is going to be featured in the cypher.

He will be representing the country in the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher.

The performance has already been recorded and it will be streamed during the award show this Wednesday.

Since the news hit online, Ghanaians have been pretty excited.

Kwesi Arthur is going to give them fire!








