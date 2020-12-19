You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 12 19Article 1137272

Entertainment of Saturday, 19 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Twitter gets interesting as 'Yagyae' tops trends

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

'Yagyae' is trending on Twitter 'Yagyae' is trending on Twitter

It is unclear who started the conversation, neither is it clear what triggered it. What is clear, however, is the interest people have shown in 'Yagyae' to communicate the things they have vowed to not do anymore particularly in relationships.

'Yagyae', is a Twi word which could be translated as 'never again', literally, 'we've put a stop to it'.

Like the Akan adage, 'Yede ye wo na annye wo ya a, yennyae wo faye' - to wit, if you don't express disgust over a treatment meted out to you, the doer will always take you for granted.

A lot goes into how people resolve to discontinue an act and these are evident in tweets with the 'Yagyae' hashtag. While some make such statements as a result of a series of disappointments they have been slapped with, others do so to discourage people's continuous requests for assistance. Some of the tweets sighted by GhanaWeb project what some have described as annoying questions asked in relationships.

But there is a twist as some of the tweets seek to highlight some activities that are archaic hence need to be eroded from the system.

What makes the 'Yagyae' trend even more interesting is the use of dialogue and metaphor in the communication.

So, what have you vowed to desist from? Can you relate to any of the tweets below?





















































Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

News

Joseph Anokye, Director-General, National Communications Authority

NPP's Joe Anokye contradicts Electoral Commission on Techiman South votes

Sports

Legon Cities players

Legon Cities FC officials order team bus to leave players behind after painful loss to Ebusua Dwarfs

Business

Diana Acconcia, Ambassador of the EU Delegation in Ghana

EU promotes clam production in Ghana

Africa

International Oil and Gas Companies (IOCs) could not agree on modalities

Tanzania to resume oil, gas negotiations in 2021

Opinions

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Mahama must not concede