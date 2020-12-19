Entertainment of Saturday, 19 December 2020

Twitter gets interesting as 'Yagyae' tops trends

'Yagyae' is trending on Twitter

It is unclear who started the conversation, neither is it clear what triggered it. What is clear, however, is the interest people have shown in 'Yagyae' to communicate the things they have vowed to not do anymore particularly in relationships.



'Yagyae', is a Twi word which could be translated as 'never again', literally, 'we've put a stop to it'.



Like the Akan adage, 'Yede ye wo na annye wo ya a, yennyae wo faye' - to wit, if you don't express disgust over a treatment meted out to you, the doer will always take you for granted.



A lot goes into how people resolve to discontinue an act and these are evident in tweets with the 'Yagyae' hashtag. While some make such statements as a result of a series of disappointments they have been slapped with, others do so to discourage people's continuous requests for assistance. Some of the tweets sighted by GhanaWeb project what some have described as annoying questions asked in relationships.



But there is a twist as some of the tweets seek to highlight some activities that are archaic hence need to be eroded from the system.



What makes the 'Yagyae' trend even more interesting is the use of dialogue and metaphor in the communication.



So, what have you vowed to desist from? Can you relate to any of the tweets below?





Him: Baby promise me you’ll stick to me forever.



Me: B33ma, saa super glue adwuma nu yagyae #yagyae #adwuma — Annabel (@__anokyewaa) December 19, 2020

Girl: Babe, I want us to be indoors for today only you and I.

Me: Saa quarantine quarantino #adwuma nu yagyae!!#yagyae — Hemazro.K.Dimitri (@Dimitri_HK26) December 19, 2020

Her: Nana but I told you not to cum inside

Me: Ohemaa wo wor hin, saa atm withdrawal ajuma Nu yagyae ????????????#yagyae — loner_trapstar (@samsamsraga) December 19, 2020

Girl: yieee my boyfriend is coming hide in the wardrobe..



Me: Saa kelvyn boy pilolo adwuma no magyae.#yagyae #yagyae — SUCRE (@ObjRakitic) December 19, 2020

Babe, "please sing for me I'm bored".



Saa talented kids adwuma nu #yagyae — YOUR FINEST NO.9 GIRL ???? ???????????????? (@AdwoahMay) December 19, 2020

Girl: baby give me this, give me that

Me: Saa father Christmas ????????? adwuma no yagyae#yagyae — Hero (@adjeiemma92) December 19, 2020

If you say you love me, prove it, fight for my love



Saa NDC Demonstration no, #yagyae wae — Prince Ghanaba (@Stoboat2011) December 19, 2020

Is your background Accounting? Can you help me with this assignment.



Saa TA adwuma nu #yagyae — P A R A G O N ???? (@kwame_paragon) December 19, 2020

Baby can you please Massage me?

Me: med) saa AKOBAM Adwuma nu #yagyae — Casty DJ®????????? (@iamdjcasty) December 19, 2020

“Baby are you sure you won’t hurt me again?”



Odo saa Hazard me Dembele adwuma no magyae

#yagyae — YOUR FAMILY WITCHES ?????????? (@PrinceKayGh69) December 19, 2020

Baby do you love me?



Saa National Science and Math Quiz no #yagyae ???????????? — “G-Race” out now!!! (@PapaCobbah) December 19, 2020

My bestfriend: I still love my ex, can you help me get him back?????????



Me: Me nua, saa linear equation adwuma nu yagyae !????#yagyae — Annabel (@__anokyewaa) December 19, 2020

“Chairman show us the way” Saaa Google Map Adwuma no Yagyae ????????????. #yagyae — MathKhid (@khid_math) December 19, 2020

“Babe who is Stacy ??.....saa NIA adwuma no yagye #yagyae — Solomon (@acheampongso) December 19, 2020

Pastor: To abodoo gu nsu nani na daakye wonsa be ka



Saa Menzgold adwuma no #yagyae — NaNa_Kay (@NaNaKay13276991) December 19, 2020

Charley, the shordy fine ooo...link me erhhh



Me: Living Legend, mesr3 wo! Saa Betweener adwuma no #yagyae — Junia GH (@Itz_Junia) December 19, 2020

#yagyae He that is down fears no fall



Saaaaa athlete adwuma no yagyae

???????????? — AUGUSTINE OSEI BONSU (@AUGUSTINEOSEIB3) December 19, 2020

Girlfriend: Baby how is your waist



Boyfriend:After the 9 rounds you’re asking how’s my waist



Saa atupa adwuma nu magyae

#yagyae — My name is Mike (@Mynameismike233) December 19, 2020

Teacher: I'm coming to mention the names of the best 10 students in this class.



Student at the back: saa "Billboard Chart" adwuma no y'agyae.#yagyae #adwuma — Dauda Yakubu (@dayak_official) December 19, 2020

"Baby since u left u never came back. Why?

Saa Luke Shaw adwuma no #yagyae — _kwame.phlervy (@thereal51118978) December 19, 2020

Please, my boyfriend isn’t around. Walk me to the library.



Saa Johnny Walker adwuma no #yagyae — Papito-De-Baidon (@dearpapito) December 19, 2020

3na babe buy me this buy me that...

Me: saa delivery service adwuma nu #yagyae — Mista money ???? Minded. (@RhealMorgan) December 19, 2020

I want a man that will call me 3x a day.

Maame saa Mtn call center no Ya gyae Y3. ????????????????????

This one made me laugh #yagyae ampa — Hajia Bintu1 (@1HajiaBintu) December 19, 2020

Tweet like you’re a Bible character | Lezzgoowww #yagyae #adwuma



Won’t you help me with my stuff? You know climbing up to the last floor isn’t easy.



Samson: Me ho 3den nanso saa ab)de3 adwuma no yagyae. #yagyae — Charles Agyapong???????? (@CharlesAgyp) December 19, 2020

Ex: "Baby I still love you, give me another chance"



Hw3 w'anya, saa WAEC REMEDIALS no #yagyae oo yagyae koraa — Prince Ghanaba (@Stoboat2011) December 19, 2020

Girl: can we date without sex?

Me: saa pope adwuma nu

#yagyae — Mista money ???? Minded. (@RhealMorgan) December 19, 2020

"Yes hit harder, harder"



Carpenter adwuma wei paa de3, m'abr3 #yagyae — Prince Ghanaba (@Stoboat2011) December 19, 2020

