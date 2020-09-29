Twitter buzzes with goodwill messages in commemoration of Lumba’s 56th birthday

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 September 2020
Veteran highlife musician Daddy Lumba is being celebrated by music enthusiasts as he chalks 56 years today.
Some fans of the legend have taken to social media platforms, particularly Twitter, to shower him with congratulatory messages while others have prayed for God’s blessings upon his life.
Persons who once took photographs with Lumba are flaunting them while others flood social media platforms with pictures from his performances.
Radio stations have not been left out of the celebrations as quite a number of them are playing his songs back to back.
A few personalities have been sighted uploading videos of themselves performing his songs.
Daddy Lumba is a multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician with a career spanning three decades. Charles Kwadwo Fosu as the musician is known in real life, was born on the 29th of September 1964 in a village called Nsuta Amangoase in the Sekyere Central District, near Mampong in Ashanti Region.
Lumba has 33 albums to his credit. His catalogues include ‘Aben Wo Ha’, ‘Yene Wo Sere Kwa’ and ‘Enhyew’.
A special, blessed birthday to the legendary, Mr Charles Kwadwo Fosu aka Daddy Lumba (DL). Ghana's version of Michael Jackson! The greatest to ever do it. ???????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/Q2CIPQMnc4— Lawyer Ntikateche Bombay Isaiah (@ntimination) September 29, 2020
Charles Kwadwo Fosu ( Daddy Lumba ) you are the PAST, PRESENT and FUTURE...Legend...My Uncle once told me you are Michael Jackson and R Kelly combined????. Happy Birthday Bossman pic.twitter.com/oHvi1RZeCo— IMAGINE (@thasadj) September 29, 2020
#TheZone W//@TheCookieteeGH & @djmonogh on #Starr1035FM— Starr103.5FM (@Starr1035Fm) September 29, 2020
Now Playing ?????????? Daddy Lumba - Obi AteMe So Buo pic.twitter.com/BKu1OeDU7n
It's Daddy Lumba day!! Happy birthday King!! We celebrate you! pic.twitter.com/j6zPS8j4LX— essis (@EatAtEssis) September 29, 2020
Pouring myself a glass of something strong and putting on Makra Mo & Ankwannoma on repeat. Happy Birthday Daddy Lumba.— #ForMyBrothers Album Out Now (@KOJO_Cue) September 29, 2020
Happy 56th birthday to legendary Daddy Lumba..— ZYLOFON FM (@zylofon1021fm) September 29, 2020
What’s your favorite song from legendary Daddy Lumba?
#Zylofonmedia #zylofon1021fm #zylofon #ShowbizAgenda #TaxiDriverShow pic.twitter.com/Fld7MuLSXp
Happy birthday to the legend, Daddy Lumba. May Adonai bless him with long life and good health. He is the GOAT of Ghana music. I have 126 of his songs and all are massive hits.— Richard Korankye Ankomah (@RichardKorank16) September 29, 2020
I remember when Christmas used to be nice, cos Daddy Lumba would definitely drop a new album.— Maiestas ?? (@Ebenezer_Peegah) September 29, 2020
Happy birthday to a Legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosu ???????????? pic.twitter.com/KOviEv8PYV
Happy Birthday to the Greatest Ghanaian Music Personality Of All Time....Charles K. Fosu aka Daddy Lumba...Thanks for gracing Ghana with your beautiful tunes Sir— kwakupampz (@KwakuPampz) September 29, 2020
Die hard funs of Daddy Lumba is celebrating the 56 birthday of our legend the one and only Charles Kwadjo Fosu. The best musician alive hurraaaaaay.— afrakoma love (@afrakoma_love) September 29, 2020
Daddy Lumba is the greatest musician ever. Man got back to back hit songs with over 30 albums to his name. That's my goat.— KOJO Prempeh ????????????????????? (@Mr_Anane_) September 29, 2020
Happy birthday to the greatest to ever hold the mic ???? ????????.— CONTINENTAL KWAME CAPPOCHINO???????????????????? (@KwameNanaba) September 29, 2020
Daddy Lumba day ???????? https://t.co/2fzv2ELRbx
My All Time Favourites of Daddy Lumba, 111666, fakye, anti atta, akoma da akoma so, poison, dangerous, theresa, sika asem— Daddy Lumba???? (@kingdela321) September 29, 2020
Daddy Lumba is a LEGEND????????????
Glorious Birthday to the #Kumerica Michael Jackson aka Daddy Lumba. ???? ???? ????— I’m The One (@KwameLaker) September 29, 2020
Kwadwo nya nkwa daa!!!#GOAT pic.twitter.com/ThRDp94GD9
Happy Birthday ???? ???? Daddy Lumba.— EL-DAD (@ChristDeKing) September 29, 2020
album for the day ????
Too much sense pic.twitter.com/M8ZKT9tTSs
