TwinsDntBeg outline reasons for supporting NPP

Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

TwinsDntBeg have explained their relationship with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



"Our father was one of the executives for the NPP in Oforikrom,” they revealed on Accra 100.5 FM’s midmorning programme, Ayekoo Ayekoo.



The celebrity photographers also said they were “even more convinced” to support the NPP for the upcoming elections “after listening to Dr Bawumia.”



They said, “If you travel a lot, you’d know what H.E., the vice president, is trying to do for Ghana.”



They cited achievements like “the Ghana Card [and] digitalisation,” among others, arguing, “If you understand his vision, you’ll know this is the current direction Ghana needs.”



TwinsDntBeg highlighted the ease and convenience of the “cashless economy” of nations abroad, giving the impression that this is their hope for Ghana under the leadership of the economist Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



“I’ve lived in the UK for almost two years, and I never held a pound or pence – it’s all on a card,” one said, adding that the same technology aided “transportation, networking, and a whole lot.”



TwinsDntBeg categorically declared belief in Dr Bawumia’s “vision, and I believe his vision will move Ghana to the next level.”



They clarified that their passionate and enduring support for Dr Bawumia was not borne out of their lucrative professional relationship with his party, beginning with photographing his wife, Samira Bawumia.



“I believe in his vision, and I believe he’s going to be an amazing president,” they stressed, noting that the NPP flagbearer “is a very hardworking man; he thinks about Ghana so much, and that’s why we support him.”



Since 2015 thereabouts, the talented twins have worked as the official photographers for Mrs. Samira Bawumia.