Twene Jonas shares his rare meeting with 'Spider Man'

Entertainment of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Twene Jonas has said he met Spider Man



• In a video he shared, his supposed Spider Man is revealed



• It turns out that the character he is referring to as such is actually someone dressed in a Batman costume



American-based social commentator, Twene Jonas, seems to be having the time of his life as a video emerges of him meeting "Spider Man."



Well, the case is not quite it as the person the loud-mouth Ghanaian meets in the video is actually Batman, not Spider Man.



In his typical video style, Twene Jonas is heard talking about how anybody who wants to take photographs with this "Spider Man" can do so.



Right after that, he pans his phone's camera to his left, revealing his "Spider Man."



Watch the video here:



