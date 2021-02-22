You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 02 22Article 1186111

Music of Monday, 22 February 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Mohammed Muhi-Deen, Contributor

Tunechi Wale features Kofi Supa, Maafuse on 'On God'

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Official artwork of the song Official artwork of the song

Rapper and business mogul Tunechi Wale is once again taking the Hip-Hop/Rap industry by storm with a new single 'On God' featuring Kofi Supa & Maafuse.

The song was produced by Synesthetic Nation.

Known for his aggressive and unapologetic craftsmanship, 'On God' speaks about making money, which has been where his focus as an artiste has always been.

For someone whose motive is to motivate and lead the youth to greater heights, Tunechi Wale has always been on his top-notch in making sure everything He comes out with is pure gold.

Promising to dazzle fans with nack-to-back vibes, this He says is an iceberg to commence the year 2021 with more coming.

Mixing and mastering credit to LondonRolliT.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

News

The Court is hearing an application of review filed by the petitioner

LIVESTREAMING: Supreme Court hears Mahama’s review application

Sports

Freeman was a journalist with Pulse Ghana

Sports journalist Thomas Freeman Yeboah is dead

Business

Communications Minister-designate, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

New blow to competition in Ghana’s telecom industry

Africa

The Africa CDC is leading the AU anti-COVID fight

How AU plans to vaccinate 60% of Africa's population in 2 years

Opinions

The author

Globalisation: Using African resources