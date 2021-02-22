Music of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: Mohammed Muhi-Deen, Contributor

Tunechi Wale features Kofi Supa, Maafuse on 'On God'

Official artwork of the song

Rapper and business mogul Tunechi Wale is once again taking the Hip-Hop/Rap industry by storm with a new single 'On God' featuring Kofi Supa & Maafuse.



The song was produced by Synesthetic Nation.



Known for his aggressive and unapologetic craftsmanship, 'On God' speaks about making money, which has been where his focus as an artiste has always been.



For someone whose motive is to motivate and lead the youth to greater heights, Tunechi Wale has always been on his top-notch in making sure everything He comes out with is pure gold.



Promising to dazzle fans with nack-to-back vibes, this He says is an iceberg to commence the year 2021 with more coming.



Mixing and mastering credit to LondonRolliT.



