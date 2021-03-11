Entertainment of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tsatsu Tsikata recalls an instance where he took a lady on a kenkey and fish date

play videoTsatsu Tsikata is a legal practitioner and a former GNPC boss

Renowned legal practitioner, Mr. Tsatsu Tsikata has proven to be a ‘guru’ not only within the confines of law but also in romance.



Recounting an instance where he once exhibited one of such romantic prowess, Mr. Tsikata said he took a lady on a date to Osu night market to eat some special kenkey and fish.



Narrating on KSM’s show, he said that particular gesture was to impress a certain lady he was dating at that time.



“I’ve always found Osu night market a very refreshing spot for meeting some personal expectations. It is a fact that in order to impress someone, I have taken them along to see this wonderful kenkey and fish seller at the Osu night market,” he expressed.



When asked whether he still visits the night market to eat, Mr.Tsikata had this to say:



“I’ve lost track of her due to corona issues. And also, I’m no longer a bachelor so things are longer the same. I now have home-cooked food. Even when I was in prison, I was getting home-cooked food in prison every single day because my wife insisted that I should eat home-cooked food.



“Apart from the wonders of her food, I got to find out that this lady through the night market work had educated her daughter. One day when I went there she introduced her to me as a student in Legon,” he added.



Watch the video below:



