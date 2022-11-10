Trump’s daughter set to marry Nigerian-bred fiancé

Entertainment of Thursday, 10 November 2022

Daughter of former United States (US) president, Donald Trump, and her fiancé, Michael Boulos, are reportedly set to tie the knot on November 12, 2022.



The bride-to-be, Tiffany Trump, and her Nigerian-bred fiancé, Michael Boulos, according to reports, will hold their lavish wedding at Donald Trump’s palm beach in Florida with an expected 500 guests.



“There has been a lot of planning and a lot of staging. This is Tiffany’s big moment, and it will be lavish. It is going to be a huge and beautiful affair,” the source said.



The couple got engaged on January 19, 2021, at the White House rose garden a few hours to the end of Trump’s tenure as US president.



Boulos was said to have engaged Tiffany with a 13-carat emerald-cut diamond from Dubai, worth $1.2 million.



Michael Boulos’ background



Boulos was raised in Lagos although he is of Lebanese and French descent.



Per reports, he moved to Nigeria at a young age where his family’s business is based and while in Nigeria, he studied at the American International School of Lagos.



He is the son of Massad, the Chief Executive Officer of SCOA Nigeria, and his mother, Sarah, is the founder of the Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria.



According to a ‘Page Six’ report, Boulos was studying project management at City University of London when he met Tiffany, a law student at Georgetown, while she was on vacation in Mykonos, Greece, with Lindsay Lohan in 2018.



