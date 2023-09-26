Trigmatic tackles hardship in Ghana with 'Meni Maye' song

Music of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Source: Trigmatic Music

In a world where voices need to be heard, Trigmatic has highlighted the hardship in Ghana with his latest effort 'Meni Maye'.



This thought-provoking anthem seeks to ignite a call for social change and highlights the struggles of Ghanaian youth in the current economy.



'Meni Maye' transcends boundaries and resonates with the issues of our time,

addressing youth unemployment, inflation, and the many other issues Ghanaians are facing through evocative lyrics and a stirring melody.



The song's emotional depth and poignant message are sure to inspire and empower

individuals to stand up, raise their voices, and be the change they wish to see in the world.



Trigmatic has a rich history of creating music that not only entertains but also speaks to the heart of societal issues.



'Meni Maye' is a testament to his commitment to driving meaningful conversations and encouraging positive action.