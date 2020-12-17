Entertainment of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Source: yfmghana.com

Trigmatic celebrates music producers as he releases new EP ‘Pipeano’

Musician Trigmatic

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper, songwriter and radio personality Trigmatic has lauded music producers, Swift and Elorm Beat, describing them as unique talents that have not be tapped.



Trigmatic, speaking to YFM’s McCall Mensah on the Y Entertainment Podium said of the producers of his new EP ‘Pipeano’, “I must say they [Swift and Elorm Beat] have untapped and unlimited talents. The guys are super talented. I have some songs that I listen to. I once mentioned one of the artistes’ name to Swift, and he mentioned the guy’s song immediately. I respected him for that. It takes somebody who knows music to know that."



"Secondly, I have heard people and all of their beats sound similar. I spoke to this guy, Elorm Beat and told him my directions and told him the kind of songs that I want. I never coached him again but he had ready beats available and none of them sounded the same. I love his tones and I love the fact that he puts in a lot of African element in it. So when you hear his beat, it is almost as though the beat was imported but I must say the guy is super talented and very humble. I love recording with him. He understands his music”.



Trigmatic has released a new EP dubbed “Pipeano”.



The ‘Pipeano’ Extended Play (EP) contains 6 classic bangers which features talented singer, Worlasi and some dope rappers from Takoradi; Pappy Kojo, Ayesem and Township.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.