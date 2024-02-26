Tributes pour in as sudden death of Peetah Morgan evokes emotional reactions

Entertainment of Monday, 26 February 2024

The death of Peter Anthony Morgan, the lead singer of Morgan Heritage, has prompted tributes from music lovers, who have poured out their emotions on various social media platforms to mourn the co-founder of the Grammy Award-winning reggae band.



In a state of utter shock and disbelief, some individuals have shared brief videos of Peter's performances, while others have posted his pictures along with captions expressing their current emotional state in the wake of his demise.



“His passion for promoting healthy masculinity could be felt through his songs,” a tweet from the handle @MasculinitySato read.



“This is heartbreaking. We aren't even done with the 2nd month of 2024! The spirit of death is too emboldened this year, targeting 45 and below. I reject and repudiate that vile spirit. May it not hoover around me and mine; or you and yours. Rastaz don't die, Peter Morgan,” another with the handle @AokoOtieno_ with emojis.



Peter is reported to have passed away on Sunday at the age of 46. The family confirmed his demise through a statement on the band's social media; however, the cause of death was not disclosed.



"It is out of sincere love that we share that our beloved husband, father, son, and brother and lead singer of Morgan Heritage Peter Anthony Morgan has ascended today," the group said in the statement issued on February 25, 2024.



"Our family thanks you in advance for your overwhelming love and support, and we ask your continued prayers as we go through this process. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of healing," the statement captioned 'Heritage for Life' added.



"Peetah," as he was known, co-founded Morgan Heritage with seven siblings in 1994, eventually evolving into a quintet.



The band gained recognition for their diverse influences and tight vocal harmonies.





Being a Reggae fan, this being one of my fav track by Peter Morgan. Rest in Paradise Rasta man. pic.twitter.com/pPkgiXqgNQ — Chipo Mwitu???? (@juicykairetu) February 26, 2024

“Everything about my Babe makes me say HALLELUJAH”



R.I.P Peetah, Peter Morgan pic.twitter.com/sPYLtCIi9W — Spana & V.A.R Movement (@spana_Konki) February 26, 2024

Men,



His passion for promoting healthy masculinity could be felt through his songs.



Gone too soon.



Rest in power Peter Morgan!pic.twitter.com/CaFArH0zLA — Erick (@MasculinitySato) February 26, 2024

RIP Peter Morgan. The melodies were deep. ???????? pic.twitter.com/WULvXP5pFJ — Nkuta Michael (@nkutamichael) February 26, 2024

One of the Best Reggae artist to have ever lived.



Rest in peace Peter Morgan. A Rasta Man never die pic.twitter.com/utiP73hS88 — 99 attempts (@Itismourinho) February 26, 2024

If you loved peter Morgan please mention one of his best songs u liked in the replies

For me I say Rest in power✌️????️✌️

Time flies indeed

RIP peace arsenal pic.twitter.com/2nTbdirmqg — Sholla ???????? (@Haaland_sholla) February 26, 2024

Morgan heritage Peter Morgan passes away ????

It's a blow to Reggae Fam pic.twitter.com/yPv0pa8T9J — Jobless King ???? (@King__Fes) February 26, 2024

Rest in Power Peter Morgan. Your voice and lyrics were something else in the Reggae music industry. pic.twitter.com/Uy6ID1F1aB — Deejay Jim ???? (@deejayjim_) February 26, 2024

This is heartbreaking ????



We aren't even done with the 2nd month of 2024!



The spirit of death is too emboldened this year, targeting 45 and below



I reject and repudiate that vile spirit, may it not hoover around me and mine



Or you and yours



Rastaz don't die: Peter Morgan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hgk4sWridT — Maverick Aoko (@AokoOtieno_) February 26, 2024

Peter Morgan will forever remain the greatest reggae artist of all time. No matter how many times u listen to his album,ull never get tired of it. A true LEGEND. #OneLove #RIP pic.twitter.com/oh7upWLqMl — Sperratto ???? (@Sperratto_) February 26, 2024

Rest in Power... Legend Peter Morgan..

A man is the words he puts out into the universe. Listen to these pearls of wisdom

????A man is still a man..????pic.twitter.com/0MUHIgMt0M — Henry Kabogo ???? ❄ ???????? (@Kabogo_Henry) February 26, 2024

It’s sad to learn about the sudden death of Peter Morgan, the lead singer of the Morgan Heritage band. Rest in paradise, Rasta. Jah know. pic.twitter.com/4QWBhKzFJx — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) February 25, 2024

Peter Morgan was the best singer????RIP Legend????️Let’s Give him likes for the last respect pic.twitter.com/7xVacrANE2 — Shan♥️ (@Shann_099) February 26, 2024

Heart like a lion was one of the best songs by Peter Morgan. My the reggae legend rest in peace pic.twitter.com/3jIbBlBVRb — Allan Obare (@AllanObare4) February 26, 2024

One of my favorite things about taking javs from Kangemi to Westy back in the day, was the Reggae Music they would play. That is how I fell in love with #PeterMorgan of Morgan heritage. This is so sad. My Makeda was one of my favorites. May he rest in peace. ????️???????????? pic.twitter.com/DLixhUIgLS — Angeline Wanjeri (@AngelineWanjeri) February 26, 2024

