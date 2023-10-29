Tribute to Ga Manye: Amandzeba, Gasmilla, Okaitei, Titor and others eulogise Omaedru III

Entertainment of Sunday, 29 October 2023

Source: Oswald Okaitei, Contributor

In a sober and sorrowful moment when all Akra (Accra) people are gathered under the mourning tent ‘crying’ the departure of their gone-cold-mother “Naa Dedei Omaedru III” the legendary Ghanaian international music legend Amandzeba Nat Brew leads (as usual with him) a well composed indigenous music act featuring poetry spoken word to eulogize and elegise her.



The beautiful piece of work titled “Tribute to Ga Manye” strikes the nerve, samples condolences from different geographical areas through artistes and celebrates the beautiful queen mother of the Ga people.



The project featured Amandzeba as the lead vocalist supported by

Gasmilla, Addotey Titor, Klala, Aklerh, Maame Esi, Nii Bi, Ibrahim Badingu, Sly Collins, Nii Funny, Qushan, Short Man, Rebai (Naiga) and Xlnc.



One interesting act to join the project was poetry spoken word by Jahwi (rendered in English) and by the young Ghanaian international multi-award winning poet & Spoken word artiste, Oswald Okaitei who for the first time performed in his native language, Ga.



“Tribute to Ga Manye” is enjoying air play on most traditional media platforms and well received especially by the indigenes of Accra.



