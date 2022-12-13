Trevor Noah gets emotional as he bids goodbye to ‘The Daily Show’ after 7 years

Entertainment of Tuesday, 13 December 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Trevor Noah ended his journey with The Daily Show on Thursday (December 8). The comedian gave an emotional farewell to his fans in his final address at the desk after hosting the show for seven years.



Noah thanked everyone who has ever watched the Comedy Central show and giving particular praise to Black women for their support.



“I’m grateful to you every single one of you. I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience,” he said, noting that’s how comedy has always worked.



Noah succeeded Jon Stewart in 2015, who quit the show after 16 years. He said, "When I started this show, I had three clear goals. I was like, 'I'm gonna make sure Hillary gets elected. I'm gonna make sure that I prevent a global pandemic from starting, and I'm gonna become best friends with Kanye West.'"



Several Comedy Central correspondents said goodbye to Noah in the final episode, in which he also invited comedian Neal Brennan.



The farewell episode also featured a segment of goodbyes from notable names such as Vice President Kamala Harris, Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton, Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Nick Offerman and Jesse Williams.



Before signing off, Noah said he has learned three lessons during his tenure as The Daily Show host; "politics is an invented way to solve issues, never forget that context matters, and never forget how much context matters.”



He added, "Please don't forget that the world is a friendlier place on the internet and the news will make you think."



Noah announced he was leaving the show during a September 29.