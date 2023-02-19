Trending videos of Christian Atsu that will melt your heart

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians and celebrities have been sharing various images and videos of Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu since he was found dead in Turkey after a devastating earthquake that killed thousands of people.



Videos of Atsu have been shared across social media, with netizens eulogizing the player.



These videos are sure to touch the hearts of those who watch them and to remind many of who the player was outside of football.



On February 6, 2023, a catastrophic earthquake struck southern and central Turkey and western Syria, resulting in widespread damage and tens of thousands of fatalities in the region.



On Saturday, February 18, 2023, Christian Atsu's agent, Nana Sechere, confirmed on Twitter that Atsu had died.



“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well-wishers, that, sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning.



“My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support,” he said.



To honour Atsu's memory, GhanaWeb has compiled a list of five personal and heartwarming videos of the footballer that he shared with colleagues such as Asamoah Gyan.



Check videos netizens have shared of him below:





Atsu praising God for everything he's done for him. ???? RIP CHRISTIAN ATSU ????️???? Ghana will forever love you ???????? #RIPChristianAtsu pic.twitter.com/bu10r8kvV5 — GIFT OF GOD ???? ???????????? (@whitecoffegram) February 18, 2023

How does someone who was doing so much more than the government could ever do, be taken away by death so fast and so early?…. This is just too much to take ????????????#RIPChristianAtsu pic.twitter.com/DNBhqhC7zG — thegirlefya????❤ (@thegirlefya) February 19, 2023

ADA/KPE