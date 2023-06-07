Treat your baby mamas with respect - Davido advised

Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Actress Esther Nwachukwu has berated singer, Davido over claims of disrespect to his baby mama, Sophia Momodu.



One can recall that Sophia Momodu, the mother of Davido's first child, Imade, took to social media to rant about the act of financially bullying a woman into staying with men.



In a recent conversation with some fans on Snapchat, the brand influencer hinted at changing the surname of their daughter, Imade Adeleke, to Momodu.



Reacting to the ongoing development, Ms. Nwachwukwu has taken to her Instagram page to call out Davido over the alleged maltreatment being meted out to Sophia.



She has asked the singer to respect his baby mamas and apologize to Sophia Momodu.



According to her, Sophia has received too much humiliation and insults from him and his fans in recent times, adding that, it shouldn't be the case.



She also established that people have failed to tackle the issue due to sycophancy.



"Davido should treat his baby mamas right. because you're married does not mean you should disrespect your baby mama. Davido owes Sophia Momodu an apology. He has other baby mamas yes, but have other baby mamas suffered the humiliations, insult and embarrassment Davido has given to Sophia.



"When Sophia gave birth to Imade, have you all forgotten the humiliation labelled against her by Davido. Sophia has every right to vent her anger, get mad at Davido. Its not about she wanting Davido, she's a beautiful lady, she can get married to any man she wants, even richer or better than Davido. Its not wrong for a woman to love a man, hence the love is not yielding any fruit. Davido should apoogise to Sophia, not because he still wants her."



