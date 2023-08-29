'Travel and tour artistes' - Shatta Wale jabs as he backs Fameye

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Controversial Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has leveled his support for Fameye after the latter lamented the poor support shown to Ghanaian acts overseas.



Fameye, real name Famiyez Bozah, stated on the “Day Show with Berla Mundi” that he felt disappointed when his show held in the United Kingdom failed to produce a favorable turnout. He blamed the phenomenon on a lack of support from Ghanaians in the diaspora.





Shatta Wale in a tweet prompted his fans to clap for Fameye and mentioned that he would be accused of hating his colleagues had he (Shatta Wale) emitted the comments Fameye made.



“Guys clap for @Fameye ????????????????????. If I talk p3 dem go talk say ,Ade hate my colleagues .. Over to you Travel and tour artiste !!” he posted.



In another post he called out some 'A list' artistes, stating that the industry would have gone far if five of them had come together to highlight the problems faced.



Shatta Wale had a fair share of dragging after he made a post on August 17th congratulating Nigerian musician Asake for a successful O2 arena concert and chided his colleagues in the industry for not being able to achieve such heights.



The post resulted in a series of backlashes from industry players who accused Shatta Wale of pulling down his colleagues instead of supporting them.





Guys clap for @Fameye ????????????????????



If I talk p3 dem go talk say ,Ade hate my colleagues ..



Over to you Travel and tour artiste !! — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) August 29, 2023

If five “A” list artiste will come together and put up such a campaign to let the world know our problems like by now we go …..



So so impressions your artiste deh create ????????????????



Fan foolers ???????????? — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) August 29, 2023

Fameye is just tired of the lies ???????????????????????????????????????? — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) August 29, 2023

