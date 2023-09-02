Transitioning to Gospel music cost me investors - iOna Reine

Entertainment of Saturday, 2 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Musician iOna Reine has said when she made a brave decision to shift from secular to Gospel music, she knew there would be challenges but did not foresee losing support from close friends and potential investors, graphic.com.gh reports.



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, iOna Reine shared her commitment to her faith and music, which helped her navigate this difficult journey.



She revealed, "I have lost a lot of friends and helpers, but I have also gained a new sense of purpose and fulfillment that I never experienced before. I found Jesus, and He asked me to spread His word, and I decided to use the gift He gave me to do it."



Her mission with her Gospel music is clear: to touch hearts and inspire positive change. She firmly believes that through this genre, she can convey messages of hope, love, and positivity to her audience.



Opening up about her challenges, iOna Reine confessed, "I had to grapple with conflicting emotions, fear of how my audience would react, and whether I could effectively convey my newfound faith through my music. I was also questioned on my motives for ditching secular music."



Despite these hurdles, she perceives her transition as a catalyst for both professional and personal growth. It has led her to a deeper connection with herself and a renewed sense of purpose. She hopes her music can provide solace and strength to others navigating their own faith journeys.



"I do not have any regret transitioning from secular to Gospel music at all," she affirmed. "Life is more peaceful, and I am enjoying my walk with God—less noise, just enjoying peace. I am no longer stressed about gaining popularity or having my music go everywhere; I'm just enjoying obeying God. I now have a good sense of direction and aim to positively impact other lives by drawing them closer to our source, who is Jesus."