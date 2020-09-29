Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Tracy Sarkcess launches new project ‘Brave'

Wife of rapper Sarkodie, Tracy Sarkcess

Tracy Sarkcess, wife of Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, alias Sarkodie, has launched ‘BRAVE', a project that seeks to help young deprived Ghanaian women.



The Mother of two took to social media to announce that all is set to kick start the project.



According to Tracey Sarkcess, it has always been her dream to join the conversation on how to help "many young women from deprived communities in our society."



She highlighted on the fact that “BRAVE” will also "connect, inspire and empower" these young women who are "mostly caught up in a vicious cycle of socio-economic hardships, low practical job skills and least of career opportunities into leadership roles."



The Executive Lead of BRAVE 2020, Tracey Owusu Addo, also launched the official website where people can find more at www.braveconnect.org.

