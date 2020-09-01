Tabloid News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Source: GH Page

Tracy Sarkcess hails Sarkodie for preparing her the best-fried rice

Rapper Sarkodie and wife Tracy

Wife of Ghana’s prolific rapper Sarkodie, Tracey Sarkcess has taken to social media to brag about fried rice her husband prepared for her at home.



Sarkodie has for some time now been bragging about knowing how to cook the best Jollof.



In a recent post by Tracy Sarkcess, she hailed her rapper husband for preparing her one of the best-fried rice and that she was willing to sell it for an amount of 300ghc per pack.



She posted: “Chef Sark fried rice! The whole Ghana nobody comes close!!! @Sarkodie DM me if you want some. A pack goes for 300ghs”



See screenshot below:









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.