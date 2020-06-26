Tracy Sarkcess angry at government for refusing to give her ‘fresh air’ in quarantine

Entertainment of Friday, 26 June 2020
Source: pulse.com.gh
Wife of musician Sarkodie, Tracy Owusu Addo aka Tracy Sarkcess has vented her spleen at the government of Ghana for refusing to allow her family to step out for ‘fresh air’ while under mandatory quarantine.
The rapper and her family were placed under 14-day mandatory quarantine last week after the government of Ghana evacuated them with other Ghanaians stuck in the U.K over the Coronavirus pandemic.
While in the U.K, Tracy consistently criticised the government on social media for not making necessary arrangements to quickly evacuate them back home.
