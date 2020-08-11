Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Tracey's baby daddy has a 'mental problem'; must undergo psychiatric evaluation - Ola Michael

play videoMovie producer Ola Michael

Broadcaster and film Producer, Ola Michael has descended heavily on the man at the centre of actress Tracey Boakye and singer Mzbel's feud.



Tracey Boakye, days ago took to her Instagram page and launched a scathing verbal attack on Mzbel, born Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, accusing her of having sexual affairs with her baby daddy; a man said to be a prominent person in Ghana.



A gist about the man in question is that he is a leading member of one of the two main political parties and is very wealthy in the country.



According to Angel FM's Presenter, Captain Smart, the man has several girlfriends apart from Tracey and Mzbel.



Speaking on ''Entertainment Review'' on Peace FM, Ola Michael opined that for a big man like Tracey's alleged baby daddy to have an amorous relationship with a young lady, without doing a thorough background check to find out how responsible that girl is, raises questions about his mental acumen.



" . . for the sake of respect, I expected this unidentified man and all other wealthy husbands who would want to still cheat on their wives with young girls to ensure the lady they are going in for is not somebody who loves to jump on the social media bandwagon or a woman who can't be tightlipped but easily spews secrets into the public," he posited.



To Ola Michael, Tracey's baby daddy might have a "mental problem" to have gone for a person with such a character "because in her conflict with Mzbel, she (Tracey) said a lot of things that easily embarrassed the man she is fighting over with the singer."



He believed ''the man has learned his lessons but if he hasn't, then we should send him to the psychiatric hospital because I feel he will need examination in his brain''.



Watch full submissions below:









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.