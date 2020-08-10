Entertainment of Monday, 10 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Tracey-Mzbel fight has exposed the deceptive lifestyles of celebs - Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Entertainment Pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has advised young ladies to stop blindly following female celebrities and trying hard to also acquire what the celebrities own.



Arnold asked young ladies to learn lessons from the Tracey-Mzbel fight and know that the so-called 'celebrity entrepreneurs' sermonizing about how hardworking they are and that they built a fortune through their own ingenuity and hard work are not what they claim to be.



According to him, most of these female celebrities have to sleep with other women's husbands to get what they have or live a promiscuous life to get their stuff.



Making his submissions on Peace FM's 'Entertainment Review'', he advised Ghanaians not to ''buy pressure'' for themselves because they see their favourite celebrities driving luxury cars and living elegant lifestyles.



To him, Tracey Boakye and Mzbel's altercation has exposed the deceptive life of the celebrities.



