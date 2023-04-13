Tracey Boakye trolled for flaunting her son’s American passport; she reacts

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tracey Boakye has sarcastically reacted to the numerous attacks following the announcement of her newborn baby’s American citizenship on social media.



Earlier, Tracey took to Instagram to share a snapshot of her son’s American passport amidst backlashes from critics who either doubted it or labelled it an uncivilized act.



The actress, who gave birth in the United States on March 5, shared a photo on April 6, to prove that she is currently a mother of an American citizen.



But reacting to the backlashes after her post circulated online, Tracey has taken to her Instagram with a video, in which she was captured trolling her naysayers.



She employed the words of a TikTok fan which read:



“People have described as unnecessary for Tracey Boakye to flaunt her son’s passport. They said she is too extra and uncivilized but don’t Ghanaian celebrities give birth in America often? In America, as soon as you give birth, they issue your baby’s passport to you. It’s easy to attain citizenship for your baby in America than in the UK because, in the UK, you’d have to buy it. So why is it a headache to most of you that she has shown her son’s passport? Is it because it is Tracey? If it were you, you would’ve done worse.



“Now people don’t keep albums anymore. Social media is the new album so there is nowhere else to flaunt that American passport. Social media is now the place to broadcast our wins and testimonies, so why are you faulting her?” Tracey flexed in the said video as she played these words captured in a form of a soundtrack.



Tracey, who is currently residing in the US with her husband and three kids, shared the video of her vibing to the soundtrack on her timeline amidst reactions from netizens.



The post has since attracted over 300 comments and 15,000 likes.



Watch the post below:





EB/BB