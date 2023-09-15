Tracey Boakye now dresses nicely, glows effortlessly after discarding evil friends - Charlie Dior

Entertainment of Friday, 15 September 2023

US-based Ghanaian socialite, Charlie Dior, has made some observations about Tracey Boakye’s looks and appearance in recent times.



According to him, the actress exudes some indescribable glow now that she isn’t associating herself with certain evil and toxic friends anymore.



Charlie Dior made such remarks about the actress while analyzing her recent looks in some Instagram posts.



Tracey rocked an elegant two-pieced orange colour outfit with a simple hairstyle and a gold bracelet.



She paired the look with a white cute Chanel bag and struck a classy pose for the cameras a staircase.



However, the picture seems to have caught the attention of Charlie, who claims to have taken notice of Tracey’s re-branding lately.



Per his observations, Tracey does not look tacky or style her outfits in a weird manner anymore, and it could be a result of filtering her circle of friends.



"Tracey looks absolutely beautiful and I don't know if it's because she is staying away from certain bad friends. That will do it to you. That is exactly what it is. Sometimes when you stay away from negative friends, you start to glow and I think that it is what Tracey Boakye is doing. She looks beautiful.



“I love it when Tracey gives us simple looks like this. Her previous books were overkill. She did the most with some of her looks in those times. She could rock Fendi designers from head to toe and it was an eyesore.



"If she gives us a simple look like this, carrying her Chanel bag and giving us soft glam, she looks beautiful. She looks like the boss chick that she is. It looks simple and breathable. Keep giving us looks like this. and we will be buying this look with a lot of dollars,” she maintained during her YouTube show.



Although Charlie did not mention names, some netizens have translated his statement as a jab at Diamond Appiah.



This is because Charlie has been engaged in a series of back-and-forths with Diamond in recent times after critiquing her outfit.



Tracey Boakye and Diamond Appiah’s fallout



One can recall that social media went wild after Diamond was heard in a couple of viral audios, making a mockery of Tracey Boakye’s marriage while describing her as a ‘fake friend’ and a clout chaser.



In the viral tapes, Diamond recounted how she and Afia Schwarzenegger deliberately boycotted Tracey’s baby christening in Kumasi among others.



The tapes sparked widespread reactions and raised questions about a possible fallout within the "Mafia Gang" and Diamond’s purported betrayal.



Watch the video below:







