Tracey Boakye gives birth to baby boy

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has announced the birth of her third child with her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah.



Tracey shared the happy news with her followers on Instagram, posting stunning photos of her baby bump.



In the photos, she can be seen wearing a beautiful blue tulle gown and beaming with a smile, although she didn't reveal the exact date of birth. She did, however, confirm that the baby is a boy.



“Yesu Asue me! The answered prayer, Is a boy! Congratulations to us, My King @frank_badu_ntiamoah,” he said.



This exciting news has been met with congratulations and well wishes from her fans and fellow celebrities, who have expressed their happiness for Tracey and her growing family.



On July 28, 2022, the mother of three married Frank Badu Ntiamoah in a private ceremony held in Kumasi.



In some photos posted on her Instagram account, Tracey Boakye wore a bejewelled mermaid dress that she matched with her husband during their traditional wedding.























