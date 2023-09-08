Tracey Boakye flaunts her expensive cars in a new video

Entertainment of Friday, 8 September 2023

Source: zionfelix.com

Ghanaian actress and movie producer Tracey Boaky reinforced her wealthy status with a suggestive song while flaunting her expensive cars.



The actress had her luxury cars directly in the camera’s view as she swayed and moved her body to the lyrics and beats of Grace Ashy’s hit song.



Fans could not miss Tracey Boakye’s unmistakable customized Lexus SUV number plate.



Tracey Boakye glowed in her orange peplum top with two-tier ruffles at the base, gracefully grazing the waist of her blue denim jeans.



She topped her look off with a spiral curly wig and oversized oval-shaped designer sunglasses.



With her right hand clutching her car keys, the actress exhibited her large diamond wedding ring with expressive gestures. Tracey Boakye captioned the video: “Happy New Week Fam ❤️ #francey22



