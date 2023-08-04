Tracey Boakye displays magnificent diamond ring in celebration of one-year anniversary

Entertainment of Friday, 4 August 2023

Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye, has left her fans in awe after she showcased a stunning diamond ring gifted to her by her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah to commemorate their one-year anniversary.



The romantic gesture took place during their trip to the United States of America, and the actress didn't hesitate to share the heartwarming moment on her Instagram.



In the video posted on her social media, Tracey and her husband were seen beaming with happiness as they visited a jewellery shop in the United States.



Her caption read, “The Best One Year Anniversary Gift from my King @frank_badu_ntiamoah . Forever to Go #francey22 ”



The camera captured their affectionate smiles and excitement as they carefully examined the exquisite diamond ring.



With an air of charm and elegance, the couple seemed to be savouring the joyous occasion while letting the jeweller verify the authenticity of the dazzling gem.



Many took to the comment section to express their awe and best wishes for the couple.



The actress's radiant smile, coupled with the sparkling diamond on her finger, added to the enchanting ambience of the moment.





