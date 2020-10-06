Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Tourists sites to visit in the Central Region

The Central Region can boast of a tall list of sites

Ghana is undoubtedly one of the most sought after countries in West African by foreigners who dream of taking a trip to the African Continent.



The Central Region can boast of a tall list of sites popular among them is the Elimina Castle.



If you plan on taking a tour across Ghana, do well to visit these tourist sites below:





Komenda Sea Cave







The Komenda Sea Cave, a narrow tunnel with opens at both ends, is located a few meters from the Komenda College of Education.



It has become one of the unique attractions in the Central Region, however, not so much is heard about this cave.



History has it that during the WW II this sea cave served as a hideout for some members of the British monarchs.





Assin Manso Slave River Site







The Slave River is sacred to the trans-Atlantic Slave Trade that took place on the shores of Africa.



The river located at this spot was where slaves who were being shipped from various parts of Africa took their last bath.



During Ghana’s Year of Return in 2019, several Black Americans who journeyed to the country made it a point to visit the famous Assin Manso Slave River.





Kakum National Park







The first thing that comes to mind when the Kakum National Park is mentioned is the canopy walk!



Visitors who take a trip to this rainforest do well to take an adventurous walk, it is good to note that not all can complete the canopy walk as it takes the courage to take their first bold step.



The Kakum National Park also serves as home to most endangered species in Ghana.



Elmina Castle







The Elmina Castle was built by the Portuguese in 1482 and was known as the and known as Sao Jorge da Mina.



Historically, it is the oldest European structure in sub-Saharan Africa. This slave castle receives several visitors from home and abroad due to the remarkable stories about it.

