Tourist attractions in Africa need to be enticing for visitors - Tourism minister

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, has emphasized the need for African countries to adequately tap into the sector.



Highlighting the role of the diaspora at the recent Ghana Tourism Investment Summit held in Accra on December 5, Dr Awal noted that the 160 million Africans living outside the continent contributed $95 billion in remittances to Africa last year.



He stressed the need to improve tourism experiences to meet the expectations of visitors as well as to entice ‘repeated visits’.



“In 2019, international visitor spending in Africa was $38 billion. We have 160,000,000 Africans living outside the continent (African Diaspora) and last year, remittances from the African Diaspora to Africa were $95 billion. What they want is for us to improve our attractions and add value so they get the best experiences when they come,” he said.



The minister also outlined the direct impact of tourism on local businesses especially in the transport and hospitality sector.



He urged individuals to view Africa as a business opportunity rather than an underrated continent.



“What's important in tourism is peak tourism. When they come, it's good to come next time, and not just alone. Come with your family and friends, spend more, stay longer and invest more. And tourism investment goes to the people directly. Africa is a big tourism destination. We need to look at Africa as a Business, not as a lost continent,” he stated.



He further lauded President Akufo-Addo for prioritizing tourism as one of the backbones of economic development.



“In Ghana, our president has led the charge to make tourism a centre of economic development. That's what the finance minister said. If things go well, he approves the money and we spend it on tourism infrastructure,” he stated.



Mr. Awal then called for collaboration among international partners to engage in dialogues and allocate resources strategically, with a shared vision of positioning Africa as a premier global tourism destination.



“That is why I'm happy we have our partners from all over. Let us dialogue and put money where due and make Africa the best in the world,” he said.



