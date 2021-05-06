'Touch It' video to be the best Ghanaians will ever see – KiDi

Music of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

KiDi has said that Ghanaians should anticipate the visuals of his new single, ‘Touch It’.



The singer touts the video of his new single as the “best video yet to be seen” by Ghanaians and the world.



Speaking on this development in relation to his new single, the ‘Say Cheese’ hitmaker told Y107.9FM’s Brown Berry on the ‘Ryse N Shyne’ show: “This is the second single of the Golden Boy album coming next month. We are gearing up to release the video soon but fans should enjoy the audio."



"We have already shot the video. Listen, it’s futuristic. This is probably going to be the best video you guys have ever seen yet. Shout out to Rex but when it is ready, we will shake everywhere”.



Ghanaian singer and songwriter KiDi has finally released the most awaited song labeled ‘Touch It’. The song launches his new album called ‘The Golden Boy’.