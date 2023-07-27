Torgbuiga Wenya III and Mamaga Abui Buiekpor II host Miss Teen Tourism World 2022

Entertainment of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Anlo Kingdom in the Volta Region depicted a celebration of culture and tradition as the esteemed Dutor, Torgbuiga Wenya III, and the Queen of Anlo, Mamaga Abui Buiekpor II, warmly welcomed the reigning queen of Miss Teen Tourism World, Calista Amoateng.



The event took place at their private residence, setting the stage for the upcoming Miss Teen Tourism World 2023 contest, scheduled to be held in Ghana from August 1 to 20.



In her remarks during the gathering, after she had been commended for her achievement, Calista Amoateng expressed her profound gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality she received from the people of Anlo Kingdom.



She acknowledged the significance of embracing cultural diversity and the essence of tourism in fostering international relationships.



Calista was in the company of her mother, Stacy Amoateng and other personalities.



"Thank you ANLO state. Your welcome was overwhelming. It’s simply unforgettable," Mrs. Amoateng said in an Instagram post.



Ahead of Miss Teen Tourism World 2023, Calista has been paying courtesy calls to some prominent figures in the country. She recently was at the Manhyia Palace where she met the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III.



Between August 1 to 20, 2023, several other teenagers will partake in the Miss Teen Tourism World which will be hosted by Ghana after Calista won in 2022 in the Philippines, earning the West African country the right to host the subsequent edition.































