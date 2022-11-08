Top ways to respond to her requests for money - Jessica Opare Soforo

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Jessica Opare Saforo has listed reasons partners feel some kind of entitlement to their spouse's money.



She talks about ways men can say 'no' nicely when their women always ask for money.



Politely refusing a situation isn’t easy and establishing boundaries is even tougher if you have to deny a request made by loved ones.



Here are three ways Jessica claims men can politely say no to her:



Rule number one - make it your rule



One of the easiest ways to say, no, is by creating a rule for yourself that your policy from here on out is that you don't lend money to certain kinds of people. You determine which kinds of people they will be.



Your girlfriend, regular friends, family, you name it. It's a quick and easy way to handle a situation without leaving yourself feeling guilty.



It's easier to tell everyone, no, than to give to some people than to others. Moreover, by communicating this to your loved ones they will understand that it doesn't necessarily have anything to do with you them or their character but they are just something you don't do.



Respond promptly



Having difficult conversations like refusing to give someone money is tough, It's never fun. Many of us take up our sweet time trying to find the courage to say, no, in the first place. As hard as it may be, say no to begin with.



You don't make things easier by waiting. Now one of the things you can do in these situations is to respond promptly to the inquirer. You come off politer in the situation and be considerate enough to answer the request in a timely manner.



That being said at least you can give yourself maybe 24 hours to think over the requests so that you don't come across as you know not having thought about it at all.



Be clear to the point and be polite



Beating around the bush only serves to confuse both parties involved and can lead you to giving when your intention was actually to say no. be firm, be polite and concise. Don't give her any room to argue about it in the first place.



Simply say that you are unable to give her this time and that it's not feasible for you or that you are simply uncomfortable doing so right now. Don't give out a long drawn-out explanation or ramble on. Simply state your answer and move on.



Again you will get your point across and save yourself and the other party from any confusion. Don't be afraid to say no when people ask you for money. I mean you don't have to feel guilty. It's your money and you worked hard for it. You don't owe anybody any allegiances.



