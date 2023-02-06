Top unforgettable moments at the 2023 Grammy Awards

Entertainment of Monday, 6 February 2023

Source: face2faceafrica.com

Beyoncé further cemented her position as one of the best artists of all time after she broke the record for the most Grammy wins ever. Now with a career total of 32 Grammy wins, the pop star broke the record Georg Solti held for over 20 years, BBC reported. The late classical conductor has 31 Grammy wins.



The 41-year-old pop star won four Grammys at this year’s event. But the highlight of the night came when she won the Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album for her Renaissance album. That feat made her the artist with the most Grammy wins.



“Thank you so much. I’m trying not to be too emotional, and I’m trying to just receive this night. I wanna thank God for protecting me… thank you God. I’d like to thank my Uncle Johnny, who’s not here, but he’s here in spirit. I’d like to thank my parents, my father, my mother, for loving me and pushing me,” the Crazy in Love singer said when she accepted the award.



“I’d like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children who are at home watching. I’d like to thank the queer community for your love, and for inventing the genre. God bless you. Thank you so much to the Grammys, thank you.”



Veteran actress Viola Davis also became an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) winner after she won her first Grammy for the best audiobook for her Finding Me autobiography. That feat made her the fourth Black person to earn the coveted status, NBC News reported. She adds up to 17 other people who have achieved EGOT status.



“It has just been such a journey,” Davis, 57, said when she accepted the award. “I just EGOT!” The actress also said she wrote the book “to honour the six-year-old Viola.” “To honour her life, her joy, her trauma, everything,” she added.





Four African artists – including fast-rising Nigerian singer Tems – also took home awards at the event. Tems, 27, won the Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance for her feature on Future’s Wait For U hit song. South African musicians, Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode, and Wouter Kellerman won the Grammy for Best Global Music Performance.



“Thank you so much to God because I once gave a song to the world that took the world by storm, but I didn’t get this award and he then said don’t worry my daughter, I will give you Bayethe,” Zikode, who was featured on the Jerusalema hit song, said. “Your support is amazing and thank you so much to my team.”



Lizzo edged over the likes of Beyoncé and Adele to win the Grammy for Record of the Year for her About Damn Time hit song. “We are good inherently,” she tearfully said when she accepted the award. “And anybody at home who feels misunderstood or on the outside looking in, like I did, just stay true to yourself.”



“I promise you, you will find people, you will attract people in your life who believe in you and support you.”