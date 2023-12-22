Top nine trending music and entertainment blogs in Africa right now

Entertainment of Friday, 22 December 2023

A music and entertainment blog represents an online platform specifically designed for the dissemination of entertainment news and the promotion of musical content. Typically, music bloggers curate content that encompasses recent music releases, forthcoming concerts and festivals, as well as noteworthy developments within the music industry.



In addition to covering events, they may articulate comprehensive reviews of albums, singles, and live performances. Some music blogs specialize in particular music genres, while others offer a broad spectrum of musical styles.



These blogs serve as a significant avenue for discovering new musical releases, gaining insights into favored artists, and staying abreast of the latest developments in the music realm.

PlusNaija: is a highly popular Nigerian blog website that serves as a one-stop destination for music enthusiasts, offering them the latest and greatest tunes from around the globe. The platform not only caters to Africa Music lovers but also provides an extensive collection of foreign music for download. With Plusnaija, users can easily access and enjoy a diverse range of political News, Musical genres and BBNaija, ensuring that they stay up-to-date with the hottest tracks in the industry.



Audiomack: stands as a comprehensive platform providing an expansive music streaming and audio discovery experience. It facilitates artists and creators in sharing their music and podcasts with a global audience through both its mobile apps and website. Established in 2012 by a team of individuals, including Dave Macli, David Ponte, Thomas Klinger, Ty Wangsness, and Brian Zisook, Audiomack allows unlimited uploads of music and podcasts, ensuring users have constant access to a diverse range of content.



Naijacreep: a distinguished Nigerian music and entertainment website, has garnered acclaim among music enthusiasts seeking the latest musical offerings. The visionary behind this platform is Adebiyi Sodeeq, born in the mid-1990s. Naijacreep primarily centers its attention on delivering streaming and downloadable music, along with engaging entertainment content, establishing itself as the preferred destination for music aficionados in pursuit of the most current releases and updates.



NaijaGizmos: is South Africa & Nigerian Trending website for music and entertainment News The website is notable for always updating music lovers with Amapiano, Hip-hop, Gqom, RnB, Afro-house music and many music genre! Naijagizmos also Known be one of the Leading Music websites in leading countries but most effectively engages with the South African audience.



Heartlandngr: is widely known and celebrated as a prominent Nigerian website that caters to the insatiable appetite of Nigeria News enthusiasts. With a wide array of offerings, this reputable platform keeps its audience updated with the latest Nigerian and African News Updates. Whether it’s Political or Entertainment, Heartlandngr ensures that it caters to all News preferences, making it a go-to destination for News lovers seeking fresh Updates from Nigeria.



The36vibes: stands as a prominent entertainment platform specializing in comprehensive updates on movie, including news and trailers. The platform is dedicated to delivering engaging entertainment content to its user base, establishing itself as the preferred destination for movie enthusiasts in search of the latest releases and updates across various categories, such as Nollywood, Hollywood, Korean Drama, and beyond.



Thelensng: Earning its status as one of the most visited websites in Nigeria, Thelensng captivates the interest of numerous users. This blog website has garnered recognition for its outstanding content. Serving as a comprehensive source for News-related needs, Thelensng provides a wealth of informative resources and regular updates.



Zamusic: is South Africa's premier website for music, news, and entertainment, delivering daily updated content and earning a strong reputation with prominent mentions from leading entertainment sites in the country. The platform effectively engages with the South African audience.



Zatracks: is recognized and esteemed as a prominent South African website that addresses the diverse interests of music enthusiasts. Renowned for its extensive offerings, this reputable platform consistently informs its audience about the latest releases in South African and African music. Zatracks prides itself on accommodating a wide spectrum of musical preferences, positioning itself as the primary destination for music enthusiasts seeking the latest tracks from South Africa and beyond.



Music and Entertainment blogs serve as invaluable outlets for enthusiasts looking to enhance their understanding and appreciation of the art form. Through features such as album reviews, artist interviews, and explorations of music history, these blogs offer a platform for fans to actively engage with their favorite artists and delve into the intricacies of the music world. When faced with decisions like purchasing a new album or attending a concert, turning to a music blog can provide valuable guidance and insight, enriching the overall music experience.