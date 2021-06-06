You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 06 06Article 1279687

Entertainment of Sunday, 6 June 2021

Source: Attractive Mustapha, Contributor

Top musicians and celebs join Okomfour Kwadee to celebrate his birthday

Ghanaian hiplife legend, Okomfour Kwadee play videoGhanaian hiplife legend, Okomfour Kwadee

Ghanaian hiplife legend, Okomfour Kwadee celebrated his birthday yesterday in a gargantuan bash which was attended by top musicians including Samini, Yaa Pono, Joe Frazier, Paa Dogo, TH4 Kwages, Shortman, Quick Action, Kwame Adinkrah, Tordia Chicago and many others.

The birthday bash which was held at the Royal Lamerta hotel, saw the musician performing all his popular songs with so much renewed energy to the amazement of his fans.

Before the birthday bash, Kwadee released a single titled ‘Chess Game’ which features Jamaican Reggae artist, KGenius and Ohemaa Woyeje mid-morning, show host of Angel FM Accra.

Kwadee also hinted in an interview with Attractivemustapha.com on adding another single titled Fa Wonsa Gu Woti as promised.

After the bash, his management team Etuate Dom Media Gang has sent a thank you message to all who supported the event and reiterated their earlier announcement of the monthly release of one track by Kwadee from their camp.

