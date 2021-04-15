Top celebrities who want Akuapem Poloo to be freed

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tons of heartfelt sympathies are pouring in for Rosemond Brown a.k.a Akuapem Poloo after she was remanded by an Accra Circuit Court on the charges of publication of nude pictures.



The news which came as a shock to many has since sparked public outrage especially among Ghanaians on social media who are advocating her release.



A tall list of celebrities including Sarkodie, Efya, Lydia Forson, DKB, Ama K Abebrese, A-Plus, Aisha Modi, Bisa K-dei among others have also taken to social media to throw their weight behind the #FreeAkuapemPoloo campaign which has been topping Twitter trends.



Although Akuapem Poloo is awaiting judgement, some of these celebrities believe it is improper to separate a mother from her nine-year-old child.



They are for that matter, praying the court to temper justice with mercy by not considering a jail sentence for the child’s sake.



Comparison



Some Ghanaians have described as unnecessary the court’s decision to remand the actress over what they believe to be a ‘petty offense’.



To them, it is unfair to allow the likes of Woyome, Menzgold boss Nana Appiah Mensah and some government officials who they have tagged as ‘corrupt’ ‘go scot free’ after perpetrating more serious crimes than Rosemond Brown did.



Below are the reactions as shared on social media.





I think it’s a little harsh to separate a child from the mum just because of pictures taken ... would want to plead with the law to pardon our sister ???????? #FreeAkuapemPoloo — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) April 15, 2021

I myself saw Akuapem Polio’s pics online and reported it for Instagram to take them down. The pictures were removed and she apologised publicly. She is his mother and I don’t think she meant any harm to her child. However I don’t think she should be handed a jail sentence. — Ama K Abebrese (@Ama_K_Abebrese) April 14, 2021

There is nothing painful than a child separated from their mum. This thing is really hurting and i don't think she or the child deserve this kind of treatment for what she did. Come on, it's very heartbreaking #FreeAkuapemPoloo — Sika Out now (@bisa_kdei) April 15, 2021

It's sad to see Akuapem Poloo go through this. I'm not supporting her actions but there should be a flexible punishment rather than this separation. We apologize on her behalf cos this is heartbreaking #FreeAkuapemPoloo — QUEENSOLOMON (@sista_afia) April 15, 2021