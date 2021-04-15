You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 04 15Article 1233778

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Top celebrities who want Akuapem Poloo to be freed

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

Rosemond Brown aka 'Akuapeem poloo' Rosemond Brown aka 'Akuapeem poloo'

Tons of heartfelt sympathies are pouring in for Rosemond Brown a.k.a Akuapem Poloo after she was remanded by an Accra Circuit Court on the charges of publication of nude pictures.

The news which came as a shock to many has since sparked public outrage especially among Ghanaians on social media who are advocating her release.

A tall list of celebrities including Sarkodie, Efya, Lydia Forson, DKB, Ama K Abebrese, A-Plus, Aisha Modi, Bisa K-dei among others have also taken to social media to throw their weight behind the #FreeAkuapemPoloo campaign which has been topping Twitter trends.

Although Akuapem Poloo is awaiting judgement, some of these celebrities believe it is improper to separate a mother from her nine-year-old child.

They are for that matter, praying the court to temper justice with mercy by not considering a jail sentence for the child’s sake.

Comparison

Some Ghanaians have described as unnecessary the court’s decision to remand the actress over what they believe to be a ‘petty offense’.

To them, it is unfair to allow the likes of Woyome, Menzgold boss Nana Appiah Mensah and some government officials who they have tagged as ‘corrupt’ ‘go scot free’ after perpetrating more serious crimes than Rosemond Brown did.

Below are the reactions as shared on social media.















Join our Newsletter