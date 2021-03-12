Music of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Top Ghanaian musicians team up on a MUSIGA, UNESCO, ECOWAS song to fight COVID-19

play videoA collage of some of the musicians on the project

Performed in different languages as a means of disseminating an undiluted message to the general public as regards the need to observe the protocols to help curb the spread of COVID-19, the low-tempo song features notable Ghanaian musicians – both young and veterans – including Kofi Kinaata, Celestine Donkor, Paulina Oduro, Pat Thomas, Amandzeba, Samuel Kofi Agyemang, Rafius Amigo and Adane Best.



The project spearheaded by the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) forms part of the activities lineup for the campaign.



The campaign is supported by the Ministry of Information, the National Commission on Culture, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the and Economic Commission of West African States (ECOWAS).



Prior to the release of the song that comes with an official music video, other musicians had been engaged on a video clip which captured their message to Ghanaians.



Among others, they urged all to wash hands with soap under running water, wear nose masks, observe social distancing as well as avoid stigmatizing persons who have contracted the disease or persons who may have recovered.



The release of the projects could be described as timely considering the fact that there has been a spike, a situation that compelled the government to re-introduce some stringent measures to protect lives. They include a ban on social gatherings, closure of cinemas, and closure of land borders.



Meanwhile, Ghana has taken delivery of COVID-19 vaccines. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and their wives as well as some other dignitaries have taken their jabs to encourage all to get vaccinated.



Watch video of the song below.



