Top 6 concerts that have defined Burna Boy's career

Grammy Award–winning singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu who is known popularly as Burna Boy has now become a household name both locally and internationally.



Burna Boy's rise to prominence was marked by hard work, tenacity, and dedication.



The self-acclaimed African Giant is one of the most popular singers in Nigeria and has sold out a number of iconic concert arenas including the 80,000-capacity London Stadium, and the 20,300-capacity Accor Arena.



His meteoric rise is one that ought to be studied by up-and-coming acts.



In this article, MyNigeria takes a look at 6 performances by the afro-fusion star that propelled his career to the global stage.



1. Burna Boy's Homecoming Concert (2018)



This concert marked a significant milestone in Burna Boy's career as it was his first major headline show in Lagos, Nigeria.



It showcased his growth as an artist and solidified his place in the Nigerian music industry.



2. Coachella (2019)



Burna Boy became the first Afrobeat artiste to perform at the prestigious Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California.



This performance introduced his unique sound to a global audience and further established his international recognition.



3. African Giant Album Tour (2019-2020)



Burna Boy embarked on a world tour to promote his critically acclaimed album "African Giant." This tour included sold-out shows in major cities across Africa, Europe, North America, and Australia, further cementing his status as a global superstar.



4. BET Awards Performance (2020)



Burna Boy's powerful performance at the BET Awards in 2020 showcased his talent and activism. He used the platform to raise awareness about police brutality and social issues affecting the African continent, leaving a lasting impact on his fans and listeners.



5. The O2 Arena Concert (2021)



Burna Boy made history by becoming the first Afrobeat artist to headline a sold-out show at London's iconic O2 Arena. This concert demonstrated his immense popularity and influence, not only in Nigeria but also in the international music scene.



6. UEFA Champions League Performance (2023)



Burna Boy performed at the opening ceremony of the UEFA Champions League final in 2023.



He delivered a high-energy performance, entertaining football fans worldwide with his global hits, “Last Last” and “It's Plenty”.



Burna Boy's performance added to the excitement and celebration surrounding the prestigious event.