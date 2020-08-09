Entertainment of Sunday, 9 August 2020

Top 6 NDC, NPP campaign songs we will remember during elections

File photo: The NPP and the NDC logo

As the country goes to the polls on December 7, 2020, all political parties are presenting their candidates in the best light to Ghanaians through various campaign strategies.



One of the campaign strategies that have gained popularity over the years is endorsement from artistes or influencers in the music industry, through music composition.



GhanaWeb has compiled five songs that have heavily influenced the political scene in the country over the years and cannot be easily forgotten.



Onaapo JM



This song was composed by Dee Aja in 2016 for former president John Dramani Mahama, becoming the official campaign song for the National Democratic Congress for that year’s election.







Nana Winner



Composed by Daddy Lumba in 2012 for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, this song continues to be the favourite for most NPP supporters.







'John Mahama Dey Be’



The NDC’s official campaign song for the 2012 general elections is another that will not be forgotten anytime soon.



‘John Mahama Dey Be’ was also composed by Dee Aja.







Monto ma Nana Addo



Great Ampong in 2012 composed this danceable tune for then candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP.







Taka Tika



This song was composed by Michael Adangba in the runoff to the 2012 general elections.



The song was based on some jargons former presidents Jerry John Rawlings and John Dramani Mahama introduced to the country that year.







Number one



Music artiste, Kwabena Kwabena, composed this song for NPP’s Nana Akufo-Addo, and his running mate Mahamudu Bawumia in 2008.







Bonus



Mahama paper



Dancehall musician, Shattawale did not directly compose the song for the NDC party, however, it was massively used during the 2016 general elections by the party because the song made reference to John Dramani Mahama. It was undoubtedly an NDC and people’s favourite song.







Woyome Woyome



Taking advantage of the Alfred Agbesi Woyome judgment debt case, the NPP composed this song that was played at all their rallies in the runoff of the 2012 elections.







It is a few months to the 2020 general elections and Ghanaians still wait for the songs these two major political parties will be using to drive their messages.

