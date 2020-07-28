Fashion of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Top 4 Ghanaian celebrity stylists with a global appeal

Celebrated Ghanaian stylists

Being a celebrity comes with a price. From how you look to what you wear.



The services of stylists are key to help you keep up with the expectations of always looking glammed up and on point.



At star-studded events, the highlights are actually the clothes these celebrities grace the red carpets with. You will be "wowed" by the amount of monies that are invested in a single look.



In the fashion world, ‘who are you wearing” has become the most-asked question at red carpet events. Celebrities act as a billboard for designers who employ their services to showcase their work.



Artistes or actors who do not appear stylish are usually criticised for their poor sense of fashion. Personalities who cannot keep up with the pressure thus resort to stylists whose duty is to make them appear trendy at all times.



The services of a fashion consultant is needed in other avoid making it to the headlines as the worst dressed at any event. Trust me, fashion critics are on the lookout to analyse what you wear from head to toe. So make it a point to look on point at all times.



Here is a list of stylists who have brought clothes to life on celebrities.



Kelvincent







Known as the ‘style god’, this creative fashion consultant have styled a tall list of local and foreign celebrities in Africa. He has won many awards for his contribution to the fashion industry. Kelvincent is the creative director of Officialankv.



He was recently nominated by the editor-in-chief of British Vogue, Edward Enninful, in his top 10 #voguechallenge covers.



He has worked with Ghanaian songbird, Efya, screen goddess, Jackie Appiah, Joselyn Dumas among others. This young stylist has won the Glitz Award for Stylist of the Year thrice in a row.



Empress Jamila







Tracy Jamilatu Iddrisu is a young entrepreneur who has several businesses to her name. However, she has made a mark on the fashion screen. Her services range from event planning, bridal consultancy, grooming and brand influencer.



The style blogger has collaborated with top brands in the fashion industry and made an appearance on ‘The She Word’, a pan African BBC discussion TV programme last year.



Akosua Vee







Akosua Vee has also worked with several celebrities in the country. This celebrity stylist and fashion blogger has been able to stay relevant for years.



She has partnered with local brands in the country with her Instagram page becoming a go-to for all fashion tips.



Versatile Akosua is married to Ghanaian comedian and politician Kwame A-Plus.



Ophelia Crossland







Ghanaian fashion designer, Ophelia Crossland, is known for her unique style. This household name is known for putting Ghana on the map with her elegant collections.



Married to fashion designer and broadcaster, Kofi Okyere Darko, the two have graced many runways with their works.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.